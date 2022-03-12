BOLIVAR, Mo. — In front of a standing-room only crowd that featured family, friends, classmates and D-I coaches, the Springfield Catholic Fightin’ Irish stood their ground.

Catholic beat Bolivar 53-47 in a highly-contested ballgame at SBU on Saturday afternoon.

Zach Howell was on his game early and often scoring a team-high 18 points.

Liam O’Reilly was also crafty with it scoring 17 points.

The Irish are in the final four for the second time in four seasons, having finished in second place in 2019.

Catholic will play Helias Catholic in the final four on Friday night at 8:00.