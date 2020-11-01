Catholic, Nixa, Willard, Miller all Final Four bound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The high school volleyball season is starting to wrap up its play, this time next weekend champions will be crowned.

Plenty of local teams had chances to win two matches and punch their tickets to the Class 3 final four.

State quarterfinals over at Catholic (33-2-1) featured Mount Vernon visiting the Lady Irish.

Catholic swept the Lady Mountaineers 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 to advance to the state semifinals.

Prior to Saturday’s result, the Lady Irish were 1-2 against the Lady Mountaineers this season.

Both teams battled in a back-and-forth contest, Mt. Vernon (23-10) took a three point lead halfway through the first set, forcing a Lady Irish timeout.

Catholic would settle in from there, outscoring the Lady Mountaineers 13-5 down the stretch.

Catholic advances to its first final four since 1990, and will play Central (Park Hills) on Thursday.

Willard volleyball is also through to the final four.

The Lady Tigers beat Carl Junction earlier in the day, and then swept Branson in three sets to book their trip to the semifinals.

It’s their second trip in as many seasons.

Willard will face the Nerinx Hall on Thursday also in the Cape Girardeau for a spot in the Class 4 finals.

And they won’t be alone!

Both Nixa and Miller also booking trips to the final four.

Cardinals swept Skyline today, while the Eagles earned a four-set win over Lee’s Summit West.

Nixa will play St. Francis Borgia on Thursday night. Miller takes on Valle Catholic on Friday.