ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri state high school soccer championships continued in St Louis Friday.

It’s the Final Four, with state semifinals, the championships Saturday.

In Class 3, Springfield Catholic taking on Ladue.

The Fighting Irish hoping for a third state championship, but had a battle with Ladue.

And the Rams with an early chance to score, but the Irish keeper Tyler Fisher comes off his line and makes the big save.

But at the end of the first half, Ladue would have a penalty kick, and Dylan Tate puts it in, and it’s 1-0 Rams at the half.

Second half, Catholic with a chance, nice pass, but the one timer goes over the crossbar, still 1-0.

Ladue with an opportunity to add to its lead, but the shot here bounces off the post, still 1-0.

The Rams would score late in the match, two on one break and Tate would score again, and Ladue beats Catholic 2-0.

The Irish will play Rockwood Summit for third place Saturday.

In Class 1, Laquey loses to Duchesne in the semifinals 7-1.

The Hornets will play Maryville for third place Saturday.