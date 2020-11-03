Catholic, Glendale advance to district championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Class 3 District 10 matchup for boys soccer has been set.

The Springfield Catholic Irish beat Branson 3-1 in the semifinals to advance as the three seed.

Catholic’s (13-6) Ashton Vinton scored a second chance goal halfway through the first half to open the scoring.

That 1-0 score would hold through the first 40 minutes of the contest.

The Pirates (14-10) would add one in the second half, but the Irish would add two to seal the win on their home turf.

In the prior game, the Glendale Falcons (14-4) beat West Plains 2-0 to punch its ticket to the district championship game.

The two will meet at Catholic High School on Wednesday for the title match.

The winner will advance to sectionals, which will take place the weekend of November 7.