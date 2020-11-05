Catholic finishes 4th in state volleyball championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–In Class 3, Springfield Catholic squared off with Park Hills Central in a Missouri state volleyball semifinal match.

And the first set would be a dandy, the Rebels trailed 24-18.

But a block at the net caps a comeback and a 35-33 opening set win.

Second set, the Lady Irish refocus.

Caitlyn Peters is too much for the Rebels to handle.

Catholic ties us up with a 25-22 second set win.

But the Lady Irish drop set three and a call against them in set four seals it as Park Hills Central beats Catholic, three sets to one.

The Lady Irish lost to Herman in the third place game, three sets to nothing.