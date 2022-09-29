SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Thursday night, Catholic hosting Reeds Spring.

The Lady Irish were looking for their 12th win, the Wolves their tenth.

Reeds Spring had the early lead in the first set, Abby Moschner with the block at the net, it’s a 5-2 Wolves lead.

But Catholic would catch them midway through the first set, nice dig by Tori Majorahn and then Grace O’Reilly finishes it off with the kill from the right side, it’s 8-7 Lady Irish in front.

Catholic would put it away on the serve, Kennedy Hartman with a serve that’s too hot to handle.

The Lady Irish win the first set 25-14, and go onto win the match 3 sets to none.