Catholic beats Fair Grove at Clever Invitational

by: Dan Lindblad

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVER, Mo. — On the second day of the Clever Boys Basketball Invitational the Catholic Irish proved why they are the tournament’s second seed.

The Irish topped Fair Grove 80-53 on Tuesday to advance to the tournament semifinals.

The Eagles (0-1), playing in their first game of the season, raced out to a quick lead shortly after tip-off.

The Irish (2-0) stayed calm and following a John David Bigler three-pointer took the lead 13-12.

They would keep that momentum en route to picking up the win.

Catholic will play Central on Friday with a trip to the tournament championship on the line.

Fair Grove will play host Clever in the tournament’s consolation bracket on Thursday.

