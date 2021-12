SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Catholic Irish were on the attack early and often.

Catholic knocked off Central 70-58 in the semifinals of the Clever Invitational on Friday night to advance to the tournament’s title game.

Zach Howell led the charge with multiple and-ones early in the game, he contributed 10 of the Irish’s first 22 points.

Howell scored 22 points for the Irish, 15 were in the first half.

Ty Lyons and Liam O’Reilly also scored in double figures for the Irish.