Cassville upsets Blair Oaks in State Quarters

WARDSVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville Wildcats are bringing state semifinal football back home with them after taking down the defending champion Blair Oaks Saturday.

The Wildcats topped the Falcons 35-28 Saturday in Wardsville, outside Jefferson City.

Things looked shaky early as Blair Oaks scored just 28 seconds into the game on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Hair to Jake Closser.

Cassville took firm control of momentum after that, however, rattling off 27 straight points including returning the second half opening kickoff for a 27-7 lead.



Blair Oaks would shrink the gap, though behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from Hair in the 3rd quarter.



But Cassville got a huge play midway through the 4th as Bowen Preddy took a pitch 60 yards to the house as Cassville earned a 35-28 victory.



The Wildcats will host Trinity Lutheran, the defending Class 3 state champion, next Saturday.