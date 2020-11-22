Cassville runs past Buffalo into state semifinals

Cassville, Mo. — For some, a trip to the state semifinals is a career highlight. For the Cassville Wildcats, it’s becoming familiar territory.

The Wildcats beat Buffalo 41-16 on Saturday, advancing to a second straight state semifinal appearance.

The teams battled to a 20-9 halftime score, but Buffalo kicked an onside kick to start the second half. The Bison would score on that possession to cut it to a 20-16 game.

That’s when the Wildcats took control, starting with a Zach Coenen 74-yard touchdown run, which sparked a 21-0 Cassville stretch.

“Back-to-back district champions, now back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said. “There is a special group of seniors over there that i look forward to go talk to.”

Cassville will play Maryville next weekend with a trip to the state championship game on the line.