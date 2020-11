MARYVILLE, Mo. — After trailing 17-0 to Maryville to start the game, Cassville football launched a relentless comeback in the Class 3 Semifinals.

The Wildcats overcame a double digit in the final minutes with two touchdowns and an onside kick recovery to take a 28-24 lead with just a minute left in the game.

But Maryville managed a last second drive and touchdown to win the game 30-28 over the Wildcats.

Cassville finishes the season with a 10-3 record.