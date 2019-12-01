Cassville advances to state championship

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville defense was an unstoppable force once again on Saturday.

The Wildcats held the opposition scoreless for the first time since August in the 13-0 win over Trinity Catholic.

The Trojans had multiple chances near the goal line, but the Wildcats were able to keep them out on each instance.

Cassville will play for its first state championship in football since winning it all in 2009.

The game remained scoreless until Deven Bates scored on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter.

The Wildcats would add two more field goals to get the lead up to 13 points.

Cassville will play Odessa on Saturday at 11 am in Columbia for the Class 3 state championship.