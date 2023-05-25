SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cashew Chickens took to the diamond Thursday night at Hammons Field.

The Chickens facing Wichita.

And Nick Dunn with the diving stop here for the out.

The Chickens strike in the second, Jose Alvarez grounds to third, the throw to first is wild, that error scores Noah Mendlinger scores it’s 1-0.

The Wind Surge takes the lead in the fourth, Alex Isola takes this deep to left, into the bullpen for a three run homer, 3-1 Wichita.

It was 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, the Cashews had the bases loaded and Mendlinger singles to center, Dunn scores, Cashew Chickens are undefeated winning 5-4.