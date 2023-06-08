SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cashew Chickens were back Thursday night at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals alter identity debuted last month, and was such a success that the team will bring it back each homestand.

The Cashew’s were looking for Springfield’s fourth straight win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

And Springfield was flashing the leather, third inning the Naturals Tyler Tolbert line drive to right, snagged by Noah Mendlinger.

Then in the fourth, Greyson Jenista chops this off the plate, great play by Nick Dunn at second to get the out.

The Cashew Chickens strike in the bottom half, it’s 1-0, bases loaded and this wild pitch scores Chandler Redmond, it’s 2-0.

Then Jose Alvarez singles up the middle, that scores Dunn and Jacob Buchberger it’s 4-0.

Springfield gets another run with another pass ball, it’s 5-0.

Northwest Arkansas scored five in the ninth, but the Cashew Chickens hold on and win Springfield it’s fourth in a row 6-5.