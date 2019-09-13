Carthage tops Glendale in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Thursday night, Glendale hosting Carthage, the game was actually played at Kickapoo as part of the Parkview tournament.

And Glendale would attack early off the free throw, Karter Lowry gets the ball, and he’s denied by the Tigers keeper Emmanuel Chavez.

Carthage would open the scoring in the first half, the throw in from Carlos Salas goes to a head ball, then the ball bounces off the back of a Falcon defender and ricochets into the goal, it’s 1-nothing Tigers.

Glendale with a chance late in the first half, Jesus Martinez gets a shot off but it’s a little too wide.

And Carthage goes onto win 2-1 in overtime.