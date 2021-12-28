Carthage slips past Lebanon into Pink semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s also day two of the girls Pink & White Lady Classic.

They’ve been playing this tournament on the Drury campus since 1973.

The Lady Classic part was added a decade ago.

In one Pink division quarterfinal today, Carthage faced Lebanon.

And the Lady Tigers drive then pitch out to Landry Cochran for the three, it’s a 3-nothing start for Carthage.

Lebanon’s Raegan McCowan drives the lane and gets the hoop Lebanon on a run.

Later the Jackets running the floor again, and again it goes to McCowan, 12-5 Lebanon.

But Carthage would rally, the inbounds to Kianna Yates who scores from the block, 14-9 Lebanon.

Carthage wins a nailbiter, 57-56.