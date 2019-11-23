Carthage mauls Glendale in state quarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State High School football quarterfinals kicked off for Classes 4 and 5 Friday night.

At Glendale, the Falcons and Carthage Tigers battled in a Class 5 quarter.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen joins us live with the game story, Matt.

Thanks Dan…. coming into tonight’s class 5 quarterfinal between Glendale and Carthage – I figured the story would be how the Falcons could adapt to the rainy conditions here in Springfield.

And at the start it was – but that changed in tonight’s second quarter.

Glendale’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2016, but the Falcons struggling early.

Opening drive makes it to the Carthage 21, but on 4th and 6 Gavin Watts is picked off by Luke Gall. He takes it all the way to the Falcon 26.

And Carthage turns that into the opening score. Patrick Carlton on the keeper goes seven yards hopping to the house. 7-0 Tigers.

Following Glendale drive, going for it on 4th again – this time sacked at their own 41 yard line by Alex Martini. Glendale offense shaken and stirred.

Carlton meanwhile gets his second seven yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Then finally, something goes Glendale’s way. Watts looking deep and finding Ben Shoemaker. 46 yards on the scoring strike, Shoemaker maybe a little too excited – but he gets some help back up. It’s 14-6.

But just a minute later Tyler Mueller opens his account. Takes the handoff and jets 42 yards for the score and thanks the end zone with a pylon a pat too, 21-6 Tigers.

But then just 30 seconds later – another score. Watts answering with a full 70 yard touchdown pass to Derek Horton makes it 21-12 at the end of one.

But Carthage kept having an answer. This time it comes on an option play – pitch to Mueller who gets his second 40 plus yard touchdown – this time 47 yards. Glendale just had no answer for him tonight.

But the Falcon situation got much worse on the following drive. Watts hits Shoemaker downfield who gets a brutal helmet to helmet collision – which goes uncalled. He would leave the game in concussion protocol.

Head Coach Mike Mauk yelling for a flag – gets one on himself instead.

So he goes to find the footage, but showing it to a ref gets him flagged again. And two flags means Mauk is ejected from the game.

But he wouldn’t leave alone. Fans were so outraged, this chain gang member got ejected as well for mouthing off with the ref.

And to make matters worse, after a Glendale interception – Mueller completes a first half hat trick as Carthage takes firm control, 34-12 at halftime.

The Tigers added to that lead in the second half and went onto win 64-34 to advance to the Class 5 state semifinals.