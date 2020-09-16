Carthage, Houston, Diamond join Covid quarantine club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–More Southwest Missouri high school football teams have been quarantined because of Covid-19 exposures.

Games have been canceled and other teams have scrambled to make up the lost games.

The biggest team to be quarantined Wednesday was Carthage.

The Tigers played in Class 5 last year and are 3-0 so far this season.

Carthage was supposed to play Webb City.

Another set of Tigers are in quarantine as well, the Houston Tigers.

Houston’s game Friday with Cabool was canceled.

Friday is Week Four of the high school season.

And the following teams are in quarantine because of covid-19: Parkview, Carthage, Houston and Diamond.

Kickapoo was suppose to play Parkview, they’ll play at Webb City Friday.

And Cabool was supposed to play Houston, they’ll play at Windsor.