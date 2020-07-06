Carpenter excited about getting back on the diamond

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Major league baseball released it’s 2020 Covid-shortened schedule Monday night.

The Kansas City Royals will be at Cleveland on July 24th.

And the St. Louis Cardinals will open at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals canceled Monday’s summer camp workout because of delays in getting Covid-19 test results back from the MLB lab.

But the Cards did have three days of workouts at Busch and one veteran was excited to be there.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, the long holiday weekend was full of baseball.

Finally.

“Once you step out on the field everything is pretty much the same. Back to baseball it feels pretty normal. But there’s nothing leading up to that that feels normal whatsoever,” said Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter.

After 16 weeks of a Covid-19 shutdown, the Cardinals and the rest of major league baseball began the three week process of getting this season started.

And it’ll be a season like no other.

A short 60 game sprint, runners on second to start extra innings, and a universal DH.

But veterans like Carpenter are looking forward to the challenge.

Even having a designated hitter.

“I think it’s great. It’s great for a lineup like ours. We have some bats we’d like to get in there, fighting for some playing time for a lot of guys. It’s an opportunity to add another hitter. That’s always a good thing,” said Carpenter.

He even has no problems starting the tenth inning with a runner on second.

Carpenter:”It’ll add a layer of strategy and a layer of excitement to the game. It certainly is not traditional. The baseball purist out there probably will hate it. Given the circumstances in this year, it was probably a smart decision. We’ll see how it plays out.”

If 2020 is a season to forget, 2019 wasn’t that much better for Matt Carpenter.

The Texas native hit .226 with 15 homers and 46 runs batted in.

Those numbers were the lowest in his nine year big league career.

Carp isn’t worried about that, or the coronavirus pandemic that’s wrecked havoc on the sports world.

“If there’s anything that this covid thing has taught me, is to not worry about what tomorrow brings. You will literally spin yourself into the ground. What if this, what if that,” said Carpenter.

Despite the short summer camp, Carpenter says he’ll be ready when the season starts.

“For a guy like me, I’ve been at it long enough I know where I need to be. How I need to feel. I know when my swing is right. This year is more of a sprint. We’re all kind of fresh give it your best effort and get after it and see what happens,” said Carpenter.