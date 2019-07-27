Carpenter can’t help Springfield against Amarillo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their three game series with Amarillo Friday night.

And big league Cardinal Matt Carpenter was playing third for Springfield as he continues a rehab assignment.

He is healing from a foot injury, before the game he talked about being back in Springfield.

“Yea it’s definitely familiar faces some familiarity being back here. It’s nice to be able to come back. And come to a ballpark that I played in and had some success in. And be able to come back and do it again, said Carpenter.

“How do you feel?”

“Now I’m just getting at bats and getting timing and get ready to get back.”

“Do you know when you’ll get back?”

“I don’t know whenever they’re ready.”

To the game, Carpenter facing San Diego’s first round draft pick in 2017 Mackenzie Gore.

And the lefty would strike out Carpenter swinging.

This was a pitchers duel at Hammons, Springfield’s Angel Rondon would strike out Hudson Potts swinging in the second.

Carpenter up again in the third, he flys out to center, Matt Carpenter was 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk.

Rondon gets Peter Van Gansen for one of his six strikeouts.

But Amarillo wins the game 2-1.