Carlson’s luck, charm and talent help land him in Futures Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Center fielder Dylan Carlson is the number two Cardinals’ prospect for many reasons.

But you might be surprised to hear one of them is his cereal of choice.

Back in one of the Springfield slumps, Carlson had the entire locker room down some marshmellow’s out of a box of Lucky Charms he found lying around.

Sure enough, the team went out and got a win.

Now the magical marshmellows have helped land him a spot in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, and his teammates are understandably still after his lucky charms.

Springfield Center fielder Dylan Carlson: “Honestly the box was just sitting there. It struck me: Lucky Charms? Hm. Maybe it can help us get a win. Just handed out marshmellows to everyone and sure enough we found a way to score some runs and get a win.”

Springfield Manager Joe Kruzel: “Aren’t they magically delicious? I know a lot of guys that are like interested in eating them before the game and they have had success. Obviously they’re definitely lucky.”

Springfield topped Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, 3-1.

They will continue the series Sunday at 6:10 pm at Hammons Field.