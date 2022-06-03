SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Arkansas Friday night at Hammons Field.

Big leaguer Dylan Carlson starting a rehab assignment with Springfield, he was the designated hitter.

In his first at bat, Arkansas’s Stephen Kolek strikes him out swinging.

Springfield’s Dalton Roach just as strong he strikes out Cade Marlowe, this was a pitcher’s duel.

Roach pitched into the seventh with nine strikeouts.

Kolek would strike out the cards Nick Dunn, had him talking to himself back to the dugout, he had nine as well.

Carlson’s second at bat, this time he makes contact but grounds out to first.

Arkansas finally scored in the sixth and go onto win 3-1.