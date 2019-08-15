Carlson slugs his way to AAA Memphis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dylan Carlson’s time at Hammons Field is over.

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted the outfielder to Memphis Thursday after Carlson played 108 games at Double AA.

One reason that he spent so much time in Springfield is because of his age.

Carlson is 20 years old.

He blasted 21 homers to lead the Texas League.

Carlson also leads the Texas League in five other catagories and is in the top ten in nine other catagories.

The California native is the number two prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was a Texas League All-Star and played in this summer’s Futures Game.

Carlson played all three outfield positions in Springfield, but spent most of his time in center.

Dyan Carlson is expected to be in Memphis for the Redbirds series with Iowa starting Thursday night.

His big season in Double AA has moved him up to number 51 in the mlb.com top 100 prospects.