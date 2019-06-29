Carlson, Singer to Futures Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A Springfield Cardinal and Northwest Arkansas Natural were named to the Futures Game Friday.

The Cards Dylan Carlson and the Naturals Brady Singer will represent the United States.

The Futures Game is an All-Star contest featuring minor league players from the U.S. against players from the rest of the world.

It’ll be in Cleveland two days before the MLB All-Star Game.

Carlson’s hitting .280 with ten homers and 42 RBI.

The Royals Brady Singer is 7-2 with a 3.14 earned run average at both Wilmington and Northwest Arkansas.

Both excited to represent the U.S.

“I think the one word is very excited. Excited to get into Cleveland and meet all the guys. That lockerroom will be full of really good guys. Guys I’ve played against and played with. I’m excited to get there and see it all. And obviously play in a professional stadium,” said Singer.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Two players that I grew up playing with are also playing in the game. And that makes it even more fun. Knowing that I’ll know some people there. And of course played some of the guys in the game over the years. It’s going to be really fun catching up with them,” said Carlson.