Carlson scores three as Springfield tops Arkansas, 6-4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dylan Carlson continues to impress this year, sparking a three-run rally win for Springfield (40-51) on Thursday.

The Cardinals found themselves down 3-0 after just 2 1/2 innings against the Arkansas Travelers (57-32).

Carlson finally got the birds on the board in the 3rd with a solo shot over the left field wall

From there, Springfield posted four runs in the fourth including a two-run double from Carlson as the Cardinals went on to win 6-4.

The teams will continue with game two of the series Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Hammons Field.