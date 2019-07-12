Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Carlson scores three as Springfield tops Arkansas, 6-4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dylan Carlson continues to impress this year, sparking a three-run rally win for Springfield (40-51) on Thursday.

The Cardinals found themselves down 3-0 after just 2 1/2 innings against the Arkansas Travelers (57-32).

Carlson finally got the birds on the board in the 3rd with a solo shot over the left field wall

From there, Springfield posted four runs in the fourth including a two-run double from Carlson as the Cardinals went on to win 6-4.

The teams will continue with game two of the series Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Hammons Field.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Sports

More Sports

Local sports

More Local Sports