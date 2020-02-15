Carlson looking to improve during Spring Training

JUPITER, Fl. – The Cardinals enjoying the sunny skies out in Jupiter, Florida.

The position players are required to arrive by the Feb.16 but most

aren’t missing a moment of the tune-up.

The first Spring Training game for the Cardinals in the Grapefruit League is set for Feb. 22.

One of the position players already there is former Springfield Cardinal Dylan Carlson

With Springfield, Carlson played 108 games while getting 117 hits before being called up to Memphis.

Carlson is entering his second Spring Training with the big league club.

Many expect this to be Carlson’s time to reach Saint Louis and make an impact at the major league level.

He says he isn’t worried about where he will be and when that debut for the big league birds might be.

He’s just focused on what he can control, which is getting better this spring.

” For me, I just try to go out there to give it my all and find a way to get better each and every day,” Carlson said. “Wherever that leads, I am confident in my abilities. Wherever that leads me, that is where I’ll be.”