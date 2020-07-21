Carlos Martinez back in Cardinals starting rotation

ST. LOUIS, Mo–St.Louis skipper Mke Shildt announced his starting rotation .

And the big news is that Carlos Martinez has worked his way back into the starting rotation.

Martinez joins Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas as the starters.

Korean southpaw K.K. Kim will be the closer.

Shildt says Martinez earned it.

“I know he told you guys he worked up to seven innings of simulated games away from here. He came in and same focus, same attention to detail. So at that point the guy earned his spot. And you appreciate the fact that he did it and earned the reward of getting back into the rotation,” said Shildt.