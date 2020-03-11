Carl Junction ends Zizzers season

NIXA, Mo–On the girls side, unbeaten Carl Junction hosted 27-1 West Plains.

And the Bulldogs shoot the corner three, it’s off the mark, the Zizzers get the rebound but Katie Scott rips the ball away and gets the layup, it’s 21-17 Carl Junction.

West Plains answers, Bre Harlan feeds Ashton Judd inside, she hits over Scott, but it’s still 21-19 Carl Junction.

The Bulldogs can it from the outside as well, Dani Wrensch with the triple and it’s a 12 point Carl Junction lead.

Later, the Bulldogs sharing the ball, to Jessa Hylton, her shot is off, but there’s Katie Scott again for the board and the bucket, and Carl Junction advances with a 41-33 win.