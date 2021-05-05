Cards working with Gorman at second base

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will be back on the diamond at Hammons Field Wednesday night still looking for their first victory of the season.

The Wichita Wind Surge scored two late runs and shutout Springfield 2-nothing.

The Springfield ballclub features eight of St. Louis’ top 30 prospects.

One of those is third baseman Nolan Gorman.

Gorman opened eyes in spring training with his bat, and he wowed the fans at Hammons Field Tuesday night with his defense at the hot corner.

He’s playing third, but the Cardinals may move him to second and groom him here in Double AA.

“I got down to Florida early to work with Jose Oquendo. Honestly that was the best thing I could have done for what I’m trying to do. It’s gone well. There’s obviously some things that I had to learn as far as like positioning and different plays and being in the right spot, right time. But we hammered that a lot and I feel pretty comfortable there now,” said Gorman.