SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Amarillo Wednesday night at the newly re-lit Hammons Field.

Before the game, the Cardinals announced that second baseman Nick Dunn was the organization’s minor league player of the month.

Tink hence was co-pitcher of the month for his work in Peoria, he was just called up to Springfield.

Wednesday night L.J.Jones gets Springfield started, a single past the pitcher into center, Noah Mendlinger scores it’s 1-0.

Aaron Antonini follows with a drive to center, that’s good enough to score Errol Robinson on the sac fly it’s 2-0.

It was 3-0 Cards in the fourth when Amarillo’s Jordan Lawlar takes this pitch deep to right center, it’s over the boards, a two run shot it’s 3-2.

One batter later, Seth Beer hammers this pitch to right center, it bounces off the milk sign, a solo shot it’s 3-3.

It was 4-3 Amarillo in the bottom of the ninth, Robinson drills this to right center, it’s gone, a walkoff two run shot by Errol Robinson and Springfield wins 5-4.