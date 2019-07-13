Cards win 4th straight in extra innings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand Friday night against Arkansas.

And baby birds have been red hot.

Friday night they were looking for their fourth straight win, and their fifth in the last six played.

And Springfield has won ten of the last 12 games played at Hammons Field.

Arkansas scored three runs in the top of the first, but Tommy Parsons would settle down from there.

He strikes out Donnie Walton to end the second.

Then Parsons would get Kyle Lewis swinging in the third, Parsons had ten strikeouts in six innings of work.

Arkansas’ Justin Dunn just as strong, he strikes out Alberto Triunfel in the fifth.

Springfield would cut into that lead in the sixth, Brian O’Keefe singles to right Dylan Carlson scores it’s 3-one.

Then Zach Kirtley grounds this to short, over Donnie Walton’s glove, a single, Lars Nootbaar motors around third and scores it’s 3-2.

Springfield tied it up in the bottom of the ninth at 3.

The Cards trailed 7-3 in the bottom of the 11th.

But Springfield scored six runs in the bottom of the 11th, three on a Yariel Gonzalez homer, and wins their 4th straight 9-7.