Cards snap streak, beat Frisco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Frisco Wednesday night.

The RoughRiders have been rough on the Cards so far winning the first two games.

Lots of big leaguers on rehab.

Tyler O’Neill and Jose Martinez still here from St. Louis.

For Frisco, it’s Edinson Volquez, on rehab from Texas Rangers.

He pitched the first, top of the first, one out, Volquez gets O’Neill swinging, but it’s a wild pitch.

O’Neill doesn’t realize in time to reach first, but that doesn’t stop Rayder Ascanio from scoring in the confusion, 1-nothing Springfield.

Next batter: Martinez at the plate.

He was 1 for 2 with 2 walks Tuesday.

Wednesday night he opens his account with a single up the middle right at Volquez.

Martinez went on to have a 2-4 night including an RBI in the seventh.

O’Neill, meanwhile, was 0-4 with three strikeouts.

Bottom second, Rayder Ascanio keeps the scoring going.

He slips a single through to right, Juan Yepez scores to make it 2-0 and Springfield goes on to top Frisco, 3-1.