ST LOUIS, Mo–The St. Llouis Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras and will ask him to take over behind the plate for Yadier Molina.

The 30-year old Contreras spent the last 14 seasons playing in the Chicago Cubs organization.

So Contreras knows all about the Cardinals and the National League Central wars.

He’s spent the last seven years with the big league cubs hitting .256 with 117 homers and 365 RBI.

The Cardinals reportedly will give Contreras a five year deal worth $87.5 million dollars.

Contreras can also play first base or left field in addition to being the designated hitter.

With Contreras behind the plate, the Cubs made the playoffs five out of six seasons between 2015 and 2020.

He’ll replace Yadier Molina who played 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.