SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Day baseball at Hammons Field as the Springfield Cardinals opened up a six game homestand against Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

The Travs roll into Hammons in first place in the Texas League North.

Springfield rolled into the game winners of three in a row.

But Arkansas built a lead, in the fifth, Logan Warmoth takes this deep to right, his first homer of the year, a two run shot, it’s 2-1 Travs.

The Travs built a 5-2 lead, but Springfield storms back in the eighth, a man on for Chandler Redmond and he takes this deep to right, a two run shot, it’s 5-4.

Next batter is Nick Raposo and shoots this to left, over the wall, back to back jacks ties the game at five.

Then with two on Mike Antico takes this deep to right, it bounces off the Mercy sign in right, a three run homer, and Springfield scores six in the eighth and beats Arkansas 8-6.

“In that moment right there I wasn’t trying to do too much. Just looking for a good pitch to hit. And trying to get that runner in from second base. Just looking for a base hit and I happened to put a good swing on it. This team was definitely fighting there. We didn’t want to back down. And we were playing to win, bottom line is that we were playing to win right there and that was the result. When we’re winning we’re having a great time. We have a great team, great coaches, great staff. So we’re just having a blast every day and trying to win,” said Antico.