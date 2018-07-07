Cards Rally for 9-8 Win
Springfield erases 8-3 deficit to top Frisco
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals scores six unanswered runs to complete a comeback victory Friday at Hammons Field, a 9-8 win over Frisco.
Johan Mieses hit the go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night.
St. Louis reliever Luke Gregerson earned the victory for the Cardinals after throwing a perfect eighth inning. He will pitch at least once more in Springfield before rejoining the big league club. Gregerson is rehabbing after arthroscopic surgery June 11 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
The Cardinals will begin a three-game series with Midland at 6:10 Saturday at home.
