Cards quarantined, wait additional Covid-19 test results

MILWAUKEE, Wis–The St. Louis Cardinals spent Friday quarantined in their hotel rooms instead of playing baseball against the Milwaukee Brewers.

This after two Cardinals players tested positive for Covid-19 following their series in Minneapolis.

Those players were not named, and the tests came back late Thursday night.

The team spent Friday getting two more tests for Covid-19, including a rapid test done by a Milwaukee hospital.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak hopes to get that result back either late Friday or early Saturday.

The team had Thursday off in Milwaukee, and a few players worked out at Miller Park.

Mo also said that a couple of players on the trip were in Springfield earlier this week at the taxi squad camp, so all the players and staff here will be tested as well.

“We have a lot of balls up in the air. Obviously it’s creating a lot of anxiety here. And we understand the importance of trying to get back out on the field. But we understand the importance of player and staff safety as well. These are new times for us and we’re trying to understand how to work through them. I appreciate the aggressiveness by MLB to allow us to take the appropriate response to these positive tests,” said Mozeliak.

Here’s a look at the St. Louis schedule for the next few days.

Again Friday night’s game has been postponed.

The Cards are scheduled to play Milwaukee Saturday night.

And then Sunday there’s a scheduled double-header with two seven inning games.

MLB just announced that is how they will play double-headers this season.

And St. Louis has a short two game series in Detroit early next week.

Again these games are on the schedule if the Cardinals do not get any more positive tests.