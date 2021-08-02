Cards promote Burleson to Memphis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals announced that pitchers Miles Mikolas and Daniel Ponce de Leon will be coming to Hammons Field on rehab assignments.

Mikolas will start Tuesday night against Tulsa.

Both the St. Louis and Springfield Cardinals have Monday off.

In other news, the Cardinals promoted right fielder Alec Burleson to Triple AAA Memphis.

That means that Burleson has jumped from High A, to Double AA to Triple AAA in one summer.

Here in Springfield, Burleson was hitting .288 in 63 games with 14 homers and 44 RBI.

Earlier this season we caught up with Burleson and asked him about his motivation this season.

“I’ve always had to prove myself a lot through life in baseball. And I feel that’s what’s pushing me to keep going. To prove myself that I belong here. And the next level and the next level and whatever that may be. I’ve put a lot of time into it throughout the years. And my parents are always pushing me. Family is big for me. They’re pushing me. They always want to talk baseball. And pushing me to be better,” said Burleson.