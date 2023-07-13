ST. LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals will start the second half of this season in last place in the National League Central.

The Cards have 52 losses and are 11 and a half games behind the Reds.

St. Louis is on pace to lose 96 games, that’s the worse season since 1913.

And that doesn’t sit well with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

“Runners take off, little tapper in front the runners will advance, double clutch, and he threw it away..”

The Cardinals 2023 season has been a nightmare.

And that’s an understatment.

“You have to start back in the offseason. Some opportunties that in hindset we wish we would have done,” said Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Then there’s the talent that was allowed to leave.

The home run derby featuring two former Cardinals now All-Stars.

Randy Arozarena traded to Tampa Bay in the Matthew Liberatore deal.

And Adolis Garcia sent to Texas for cash.

Mozeliak:”Well at the time when we thought our outfield would look like. Has not achieved the success that someone like Garcia has. Or even Arozarena. You’re trying to get it right but clearly those look like mistakes.”

14 games under 500 at the All-Star break seems to signal a team that’s going nowhere.

And trading players seems likely over the next few weeks.

“We’re not neccesarily waving the white flag. But all the moves we do will try to set us up for next year,” said Mozeliak.

When a team fails, the manager is often fired.

But Mozeliak has been consistant in saying Oli Marmol’s job is safe.

“I think Oli and his group do a really good job. They work really hard. And they continue to do that. And I think their level of frustration is probably as real as the fan base,” said Mozeliak.

And when it comes to fan frustration, the target is typically John Mozeliak.

Somebody who’s been with the organization since 1997.

Mozeliak:”When you go online and read what people have written about you, yea there’s real anger. And I’m sure a lot of people are calling for my job. I can understand that to some level. It hasn’t been a good year. The best way to approach this is to recognize that you have a problem. Admit it. Then try to find a solution.”