SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Texas League North Division playoffs moved south Wednesday.

The Springfield Cardinals will try to even up the best of three series Thursday night in Little Rock, Ark.

Springfield has not announced a starting pitcher just yet.

Tuesday night, the Arkansas Travelers took advantage of a couple of early runs to build a lead.

And Travs pitching held the Cardinals in check until late in the game.

Going into the series, Springfield had one of the better scoring offenses in the Texas League.

The Cardinals averaging around six runs a game in the month of September.

Before game one, Springfield skipper Jose Leger said that he hopes the hot bats can continue in the playoffs.

“Well definitely. The more runs you can score, the less pressure on the pitching. You expect that. But the one thing that you have to keep in mind when you’re playing playoff baseball, is that you’re going to face good pitching. So you’re not expecting to score that many runs. We don’t tell that to our guys. We want their confidence up. And hopefully we put up some runs. But it’s tough because we’re going to be facing good pitching. And this team has good pitching,” said Leger.