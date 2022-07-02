SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Wichita Saturday night at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals come into the game winners of eight of their last ten games.

And were trying to stay above 500 in the second half.

Springfield and Wichita are both tied at 2-2 in the second half of the Texas League season.

And some Cardinal defense early, Wichita threatening, but the line drive is caught by Masyn Winn for the out.

Springfield would open the scoring in the second, Chandler Redmond lines this to center, deep enough to score Malcolm Nunez on the sac fly it’s 1-0 Cardinals.

The Cards get more in the third, Mike Antico rifles this into the right field corner, Roberto Baldoquin motors home and slides across safely it’s 2-0.

Springfield gets more, Nunez with the fly ball to right, that scores Antico and it’s 3-0.

Wichita would get back in it in the fourth, Daniel Ozoria singles to right, Anthony Prato and Leobaldo Cabrera both score to make it 3-2.

But Springfield holds on and wins it’s second straight 5-4.