Cards fall in penultimate game of 2019

by: Dan Lindblad

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Plenty of offense on display at Hammons Field on Sunday, but not enough for Springfield.

The RockHounds and Cardinals combine for 13 hits in Midland’s 4-0 win.

Brallan Perez opened the scoring in the second with a line drive to center field, scoring Jonah Bride.

Pitcher Austin Gomber, who continues his rehab stint in Springfield, pitched one inning and recorded a strikeout in the 4th. Gomber threw 14 pitches before being taken out at the end of the inning.

The RockHounds would follow with a three run 5th inning, which was more than enough insurance for the Midland pitchers, who combined for 7 strikeouts.

Springfield will close out the regular season on Monday.

