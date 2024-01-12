SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in a little more than a month.

But hundreds of Cardinals fans were talking baseball at the indoor facility at Hammons Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals 2024 caravan rolled into town around lunch time Friday.

While snow and cold winds blew outside, the topic of conversation inside was Cardinals baseball.

Included in the group that came to Springfield was infielder Brendan Donovan.

Donovan missed half of last season with an elbow injury in his throwing arm.

But surgery and a long rehab is behind him, and Donovan says he’s ready for 2024.

“I’m throwing at 150 feet. We just finished the first week at 150 feet. I’m full go hitting. Start hitting live within the next week or so. And I feel good. I never really had any arm stuff before. It’s sort of uncharted territory I guess you could say. But we got it fixed. We worked with the team, and worked with the surgeon. And we got it right. I was just happy about that,” said Donovan.