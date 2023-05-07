One of the big knocks against the NBA is star players taking too many games. Better known as “load management.” Lucky for minor league baseball fans, that concept doesn’t exist.

Springfield and Arkansas wrapping up their 6-game set in six days. Cardinals are 4-1 this series thanks to sweeping Saturday's double header. And the good times keep rolling for the Redbirds. Bottom 1, leadoff hitter Justin Toerner sends this ball into the Travelers bullpen for his first homer of the season. Great start. But a half inning later, "Wonder State" boys take control. Robert Perez Jr. gives his bullpen something to cheer about. 2-run shot Travelers in front. For the next 3 innings, neither team could break through. That's what good pitching and defense does. As Springfield turns the 4-3 double play in the 3rd. Top 6, the flood gates are about to open courtesy of Spencer Packard. Just unloads on this fastball. 2-run bomb makes it 4-1 Arkansas. Three batters later, Perez strikes again. This little bleeder gets through the infield. Robbie Tenerwicz touches home. Make it 5-1. Next hitter, Logan Warmoth, lifts one out to left, Jose Alvarez can't bring it in. Travelers rip off 8 runs in the 6th as they go on to win the finale 10-2. Cardinals will be on the road for the next 2 weeks.