Cards close out Nats series with win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fireworks boomed in the ninth as the Cardinals picked up their second straight win.
Springfield beat Northwest Arkansas 7-2 on Sunday night at Hammons field.
While the fireworks outside the stadium didn’t start until late, Malcom Nunez brought the fireworks early.
With the Cardinals (18-36) down 1-0 in the second inning, Nunez hit his first career Double-A home run to right field bringing the game to a 1-1 tie.
The Cards added one run in both the third and fourth as well to make it a 3-1 lead.
A pair of singles from Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson scored two runs in the sixth to give Springfield a 5-1 advantage.
Springfield starting pitcher Tyler Pike didn’t take off for the holiday either.
Pike threw 11 strikeouts, which is a season-high for any Cardinals’ pitcher.
Royals top prospect and Naturals (27-25) shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the game in the third inning with an apparent lower leg injury while trying to field a ground ball.
Springfield will open a series against Tulsa on Tuesday to complete the back-to-back series homestand.