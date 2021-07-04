Cards close out Nats series with win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fireworks boomed in the ninth as the Cardinals picked up their second straight win.

Springfield beat Northwest Arkansas 7-2 on Sunday night at Hammons field.

While the fireworks outside the stadium didn’t start until late, Malcom Nunez brought the fireworks early.

With the Cardinals (18-36) down 1-0 in the second inning, Nunez hit his first career Double-A home run to right field bringing the game to a 1-1 tie.

The Cards added one run in both the third and fourth as well to make it a 3-1 lead.

A pair of singles from Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson scored two runs in the sixth to give Springfield a 5-1 advantage.

Springfield starting pitcher Tyler Pike didn’t take off for the holiday either.

Pike threw 11 strikeouts, which is a season-high for any Cardinals’ pitcher.

Royals top prospect and Naturals (27-25) shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the game in the third inning with an apparent lower leg injury while trying to field a ground ball.

Springfield will open a series against Tulsa on Tuesday to complete the back-to-back series homestand.