JUPITER, Fla–This season is being billed as the summer of Yadier Molina’s last ride.

Monday, the Cardinals picked up another veteran to join him on a final campaign through the big leagues, number five Albert Pujols.

Monday afternoon’s spring training game in Jupiter, Florida turned into a Redbird reunion.

Adam Wainwright was pitching to Yadier Molina for the first time this spring.

And then before the second inning, a familar face emerged from the right field gate.

The newest Cardinal free agent signee, 42-year old Albert Pujols.

The Cardinals signing Pujols to a one year deal worth $2.5 million dollars.

“We all hope for a magical year. One that is defined by team success. And one that honors the career’s of Yadi, Adam and now Albert. This is a unique opportunity for all of us. Three legends making their last lap around baseball,” said Cardinals President of Operations John Mozeliak.

“I think I’m here for a reason. They believe that I can still play this game. And they believe that I can help this organization win a championship. Mr. Dewitt, Mo, Oli here and myself. I believe in that too,” said Pujols.

Pujols started his career in St. Louis in 2001 and played for 11 seasons, bashing 445 home runs.

He won three National League MVP’s, made nine All-Star games, and helped St. Louis win two world championships.

In 2012, Pujols signed a ten year $240 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Last May, the Angels released him, and the Dodgers picked him up for the stretch run.

The Cardinals signed him Monday.

St. Louis is hoping he can have a productive season as a designated hitter.

And bring Pujols home for what will be the last season of his Hall of Fame career.

Pujols has 679 career home runs, and is fifth on the all-time list, 21 away from the 700 plateau.

Pujols:”Yes, this is it for me. This is my last run. I don’t know, I may get pumped up and play winter ball. But this is my last uniform that I’ll wear in the big leagues.”

We’ll see what Pujols can do in the batters box, but his contribution to the Cardinals in the clubhouse have already started.

“This isn’t just a story about Albert coming back to St. Louis. It’s about him coming back and helping us win a championship. His skill set and leadership is very hard to match. And what he’s able to do on that field and in that clubhouse is remarkable,” said Cards manager Oli Marmol.

One things’s for sure, Cardinal fans will flock to Busch Stadium this summer to get another look at Albert Pujols in a Cardinals uniform.