Cards beat Nats in 10, 7-6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–To the game, Springfield looking to snap a losing skid to Northwest Arkansas.

And the lead off batter in the Cardinals first was the future’s kid, Dylan Carlson, and he takes this deep to center, over the boards and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-nothing Springfield.

Later in the first, Yariel Gonzalez takes this deep to left, into the bullpen, another homer, it’s 2-nothing Springfield.

It’s 2-one in the second when the Naturals take the lead, Nick Heath singles to right, Kort Peterson and Freddy Fermin score it’s 3-2 Northwest Arkansas.

But the Cardinals get one back when Johan Meises takes this deep to left, over the Cox Health sign, his ninth of the season, it’s 3-3.

This would go into the 10th, but Springfield wins on a Zach Kirtley walk off single, Cards take it 7-6.