Cardinals win series over Travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time this season, the Springfield Cardinals picked up a series win.

The Cardinals closed out a two-week homestand with a 6-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday evening at Hammons Field.

The Travs (16-19) opened the scoring in the third inning with a Jake Scheiner home run to left field, his 8th of the season, to make it 2-0.

Springfield responded with an Aaron Antonini two-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game up at 2-2.

Keeping with the trend, Luken Baker hit a two-run home run of his own in the sixth inning to make it a 4-2 game and give Springfield its first lead of the night.

Later that inning, Antonini hit a blooper to shallow left to score Alec Burleson to extend Springfield’s lead to 5-2.

Arkansas added another run in the seventh before both teams scored one run in the eighth.

Jacob Bosiokovic pitched the final two innings for the Cardinals and struck out four of the seven batters he faced.

Following his three home run performance on Saturday, Nolan Gorman went hitless in five at-bats.

The Cardinals open a two-week road trip with a series against Wichita on Tuesday. That will be followed with the team’s first trip to Tulsa to play the Drillers.