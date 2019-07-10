Cardinals win first game in Tulsa in 2019

TULSA, Ok–The Springfield Cardinals were back on the baseball diamond in Tulsa Tuesday night.

And that’s a place that Springfield has not had the best of luck.

In fact, the Cardinals are 0-for-ONEOK Field this season.

That’s seven games, and seven losses.

Springfield was back at it Tuesday night, looking for that first Tulsa victory.

Top of the first, Springfield up 1-0 when Justin Toerner grounds into the force out at second, Jose Godoy scores and it’s 2-0 Cardinals..

But Tulsa would rally in the bottom half, Carlos Rincon sends that one down the left field line, and Chris Parmelee turns on the jets!!

He scores all the way from first to make it 2-1.

But Springfield would score five runs in the last two innings and won their first game in Tulsa this season, 7-2.