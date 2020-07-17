Cardinals’ taxi squad arrives at Hammons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The taxi finally arrived at Hammons Field Thursday afternoon.

That would be the first group of some 30 odd St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball players that make up the team’s “taxi squad.”

St. Louis is calling this situation “Summer Camp South.”

These prospects and older players will get work during the COVID-shortened season and provide a pool of players that could be called up to St. Louis if need be.

The roster includes the Cardinals’ top two draft picks from the 20-20 draft: Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn.

Because the safety protocols for the media were not finalized, we could only shoot from outside the stadium.

After weeks of preparation, Springfield General Manager Dan Reiter was happy to have the campers in Hammons.

“There’s absolutely an excitement,” Reiter said. “All of us are here. We love what we do. We love our jobs. We just felt like we weren’t able to do them to the best of our ability. Now we know that we’re working for something greater than ourselves. That’s what’s exciting for a baseball front office. You do it for the love of the game and we feel like we’re helping that game right now.”