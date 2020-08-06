Cardinals schedule set for return to action

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals announced their reworked schedule Thursday as the Redbirds’ process of returning to action continues.

The four-game home-and-home series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers, which was originally scheduled for August 3rd-6th, will be rescheduled as two doubleheaders.

The first doubleheader will be played on Thursday, August 13th at Comerica Park beginning at 12:10 p.m. (CT).

The second will be played on Thursday, September 10th at Busch Stadium beginning at 1:15 p.m. (CT).

As a result of the doubleheader on Thursday, August 13th, the originally scheduled game between the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox on Thursday, August 13th, which was originally set to be played at “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa, will move to Friday, August 14th at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago beginning at 7:10 p.m. (CT).

Finally, the three-game series between the Cardinals and Brewers, which was originally scheduled for July 31st-August 2nd, will be rescheduled as part of three doubleheaders during scheduled meetings between the Clubs later in the season on Monday, September 14th and Wednesday, September 16th at Miller Park, as well as Friday, September 25th at Busch Stadium with the Brewers serving as the home team for Game 1 of the doubleheader.

So now the path forward is set for the Cardainls, who hosted another workout Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Friday night, Mike Shildt’s side will return to actoin hosting the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals have spend the last eight days either isolated in a hotel room or practicing.

The Cubs, meanwhile, spent the last week beating up the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago is currently a league best 10-2 while St. Louis is just 2-3.

Major League Baseball says it can’t guarantee every team will play the same amount of games.

It may not be fair, but Shildt says that just comes with 2020.

“You know fair is relative,” Shildt said. The fact of the matter is a lot of what’s going on you can say isn’t fair in our game, in our society. It’s definitely not what we’re used to. That being said, nobody said it was going to be fair. Nobody said it was going to be easy. Nobody said you had to have it in a manner that is always equitable. The integrity of getting through this season is first and foremost.”